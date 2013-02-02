New England fishermen doomed? - CSMonitor.com

New England fishermen say they're doomed after federal officials propose drastic cuts in the cod they can catch.
Federal officials to fishermen: Expect revenues to be cut by a third.
New England fishermen: We're doomed.
