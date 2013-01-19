Leprosy spreads by reprogramming nerve cells into migratory stem cells | Mo Costandi | Science | guardian.co.uk

The bacterium that causes leprosy spreads through the body by converting nerve cells into stem cells with migratory properties, according to research published today in the journal Cell. The new findings could improve treatments for leprosy and other infectious diseases caused by bacteria, and help clinicians to diagnose them earlier. They may also provide a safe method for developing stem cell treatments for a wide variety of other conditions.
Sat Jan 19, 2013
