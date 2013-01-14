Russian Team Has Reached Buried Antarctic Lake, Reports Say ǀ Lake Vostok ǀ Antarctica & Antarctic Lakes ǀ New Life Forms | OurAmazingPlanet.com

It's official. Russian scientists announced today that they have reached Antarctica's Lake Vostok, an ancient, liquid lake the size of Lake Ontario buried beneath more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) of ice for at least 14 million years.

The revelation comes after days of speculation on whether the years-long effort had finally achieved its goal.

News of the scientific milestone was evidently on hold, as Russian headquarters waited on some measurements from Vostok Station, the tiny outpost in the middle of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet where the Russians have been drilling toward Lake Vostok since the late 1990s.