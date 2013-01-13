Man Charged With Murdering Big Issue Sellers

A man has been charged with the murders of two Big Issue sellers in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing Wayne Lee Busst, 32, and Ian Watson Gladwish, 31, both from Birmingham.

They were killed on Friday just before 6pm.

One of the men was found outside a Sainsbury's store in Martineau Place, and the other slumped yards away near Boots in Union Street.

Both had suffered stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police believe the killer was known to his victims and that they were not random attacks.