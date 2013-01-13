Fourth Dreamliner glitch in a week - Telegraph

Narita International Airport, outside of Tokyo says JAL, reported a 100-litre fuel leak in a 787 during an inspection Sunday.

The aircraft reportedly was the same one that had a fuel leak in Boston on Tuesday, which saw its flight aborted after around 40 gallons of fuel spilled onto the runway.

On Monday a Japan Airlines-operated 787 Dreamliner caught fire after landing in Boston on a flight from Tokyo as the plane sat empty of passengers on the tarmac. It took firefighters 40 minutes to put out the blaze.

On Wednesday, Japan's All Nippon Airways said it cancelled a Boeing Dreamliner flight because of a brake problem, which was the third glitch to hit the next-generation aircraft in as many days.

Boeing has insisted that the 787's problems are no worse than what it experienced when its 777 was new in the mid-1990s.