The cacophony of nonsense emanating from several sides last week was so deafening, key messages were lost in the din. As a service, I have answers to the top three questions you may have seen in media last week concerning First Nations.

First, the big one: is the improvement in record keeping that occurred in Attawapiskat since Chief Spence was elected proof of fraud?

I confess, I framed the question to make plain the absurdity and maliciousness of the reporting last week.