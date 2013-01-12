Toronto breaks heat record as Newfoundland digs out from snowstorm - The Globe and Mail

While typical Canadian weather in January means earmuffs, winter coats and snow tires, regions across Canada are experiencing a wide range in temperatures Saturday, from the record-breaking warmth forecast in Southern Ontario to snowstorms in Newfoundland.

“It’s a wild, wild day here in the middle of January across all of Canada,” said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada. “It’s like the dead of winter in some places, it’s like the end of April in other places... It shows you what a big country it is.”