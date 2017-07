A healthcare worker has been arrested on suspicion of raping a female patient at the hospital where he was employed.

A 29-year-old man was detained following a complaint by a woman in her 20s at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, in West Sussex.

Police received a report from St Richard's at 1.45pm on Thursday that the woman had made an allegation to staff of rape by the worker, who is not a doctor or a nurse, at the hospital overnight.