The effect of the belief system on creative writing - J.K. Rowling - Santa Ana agnosticism | Examiner.com

The mechanics of the brain to produce Religious Experience and the commonality of experience from limbic shock (aka Near Death Experience) helps to explain why so many rational people have what, at first sight, appears to be a supernatural episode.

And when we learn how belief systems evolve and become self sustaining in the human mind, it becomes easier to understand why rational people hang on to a belief despite all the evidence that it cannot be right. No scientific proof can ever withstand the theists rebuttal of "God Did It!"

A whole set of interesting topics arise when we look at how what is clearly fictional taps into the belief system, both as a writer and as a reader.