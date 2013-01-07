Geno2 users showing unexpected Denisovan ancestry | john hawks weblog

I've written about Denisovan DNA similarity with living peoples a few times ("Denisovan DNA in the islands, and an Australian genome", "How widespread is Denisovan ancestry today?"). Based on the science published to date, I would have expected the Geno2 calculations just to confirm the very low ancestry estimation found in last year's research based on genotyping Asian and Australasian populations.

So I have been extraordinarily surprised to see that people are getting Geno2 results with up to 6% Denisovan ancestry!