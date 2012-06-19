Newsvine

Picasso's 'Woman in a Red Armchair' artwork vandalised on video in Houston gallery | Mail Online

An incredible video, posted on YouTube, captures the moment a daring vandal defaced Pablo Picasso's 1929 artwork 'Woman in a Red Armchair' as it hung on a Texas gallery wall.

The iPhone footage, taken by a stunned museum goer on Wednesday, shows a young man walk up to the famous painting in the Menil Collection, Houston, and use a stencil to spray-paint a bull in its centre before fleeing the scene.

Underneath the bull, which is painted in gold, the graffiti artist sprayed the word 'Conquista' which means 'Conquest' or 'Conquer' in Spanish.

